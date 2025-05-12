I don't believe in marriage, not getting married anytime soon - Lil Kesh

Nigerian rapper, Lil Kesh, has opened up about his stance on relationships and marriage, revealing that he is not currently in a romantic relationship and has no plans to marry anytime soon.
Lil Kesh appeared as a special guest on the Esther podcast where he revealed his aversion to marriage, which stunned some viewers.
The 31-year-old artist stated that committing to a relationship would require himself being ready to compromise for the person; a step he’s not ready for yet.
It would be nice to find someone who would make me compromise. But now, I’m not intentional about dating because if I’m dating you, I will have to make time for you. Also, I’m no longer a kid. I’m 31. Luckily, my parents are not pressuring me to get married. They have made peace what the fact that I am different.
On the topic of marriage, Lil Kesh stressed that marriage is not on his mind because he doesn’t believe in it, citing the skyrocketing divorce rates as discouragement.
Marriage? Maybe, later. But for now, I’m not of that mindset. I’m also not going to intentionally make anyone my baby mama. I am not going to ‘wife’ anybody anytime soon either.
It’s not like I don’t want to get married because I want to be free or be a playboy, I just don’t believe in marriage. They don’t work. Have you seen the rate of divorces? I have seen a lot of unhappy marriages.
That doesn’t mean there are not happy ones. But personally, I want a happy home and I don’t feel like I can do that yet. And I’m not going to jeopardise any person’s happiness just because I have to get married.