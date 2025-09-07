'I breathe better, sleep better' - Eniola Badmus revels in weight loss feats

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken the occasion of her 43rd birthday as an opportunity to discuss her weight loss journey and how it has transformed her life.

In a birthday message on social media that was accompanied by photos of her new look, the actress revealed that her weight has dropped from "170kg to now 90kg."

Badmus noted that one of her greatest testimonies is her health journey, which she attributed to God’s excellence in her life.

She added that she has started to enjoy the benefits of losing weight, listing some of them: "I breathe better, I sleep better, I eat clean, and I live lighter — not just in body but in spirit too."

The actress also thanked her family and fans for their “love and support” while standing by her through all she has been through.

Badmus wrote, wrote: “Happy Birthday to Me……SENATOR BADOSKYYY

“Today, I stand with a heart full of gratitude and joy. I’m thankful to God Almighty for the priceless gift of life, growth, open doors, and the countless blessings that have shaped my journey.

"This year has been one of transformation and new beginnings — I’ve done things I never thought I could, embraced a greater vision, and experienced God’s faithfulness in ways that leave me in awe.

“I’m especially emotional today because I know what I’ve been through over the years, yet here I am, standing tall in the Lord’s greatness. Truly, I don’t look like what I’ve been through.

“One of my greatest testimonies is my health journey. From weighing 170kg to now 90kg, I can say it’s been nothing short of God’s excellence in my life. I breathe better, I sleep better, I eat clean, and I live lighter — not just in body but in spirit too.

"To my beautiful fans, family, and friends who have stood by me through it all.Thank you for your love and support. Today, I celebrate a new year in good health, a sound mind, greater opportunities, and abundant joy.