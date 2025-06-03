I am shattered - Singer Orezi mourns father's death in emotional tribute

Nigerian singer Orezi has announced the devastating loss of his father, Esegine Samson, who passed away recently less than three months after his birthday.

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, the artiste expressed deep sorrow and emotional turmoil, describing the pain as the worst he has ever experienced. In his emotional post, he hinted that his father died within the last couple of hours, immediately plunging him and his family into grief.

Death a debt we all must pay… In the last couple of hours my world came crashing down. Death has taken away my guardian Angel , my greatest cheerleader, my mentor & my role model.

I am shattered, confused, sad and heartbroken. A type pain I have never experienced in my entire life.

The Rihanna singer, whose real name is Esegine Allen, poured his heart out, noting that he has struggled to come to terms with the loss.

This feels like is a dream and so unreal, somebody pinch me 😭. Daddy please wake up !! Oh my sweet daddy I can’t believe you’re gone, I have cried and cried but yet these tears still continue to flow.

DEATH YOU DO ME THIS ONE. Till we meet again to part no more Esegine Samson. I Love you forever daddy. (God is the greatest) My dear Fans , Friends please say a prayer for me and my family in this difficult time.