Photo Diary: How Nigerians celebrated Independence Day on October 1.

Every year, Independence Day comes alive with vibrant fashion, food that feels like home, and activities that remind us what it means to celebrate Naija pride.

From the green-and-white or cultural outfits spotted at parties and gatherings, to the jollof rice and small chops piled high on plates, to hangouts, and even quiet family gatherings, Nigerians at home and abroad found creative ways to mark 65 years of independence this year.

Here’s what Nigerian stars wore to mark this year’s celebration:

1. Rotimi:

Nigerian-American singer Rotimi celebrated Nigeria’s independence day with his family, posting pictures in a matching green Yoruba agbada with his baby boy, Seven Adeoluwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Funke Akindele

ALSO READ: 5 sites every Nigerian should visit to understand Independence

3. DJ Cuppy:

ADVERTISEMENT

Patriot DJ Cuppy wore a flowing white lace gown paired with a burgundy gele, low heels and a native calabash.

4. Jimmy Odukoya

Pastor-cum-actor Jimmy Odukoya stunned in a sleek green two-piece outfit, embodying Nigerian pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Chef T (Diaryofakitchenlover)

Nigerian food blogger Chef T celebrated Nigeria’s independence day in her favourite way: cooking a scrumptious native meal. While dressed in a green traditional Yoruba Oleku fit, she rustled up Egusi in her kitchen.

6. Alex Iwobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian football player Iwobi and his teammates, as well as his family in England, celebrated Nigeria's Independence Day in grand style at a gathering organised by Fulham FC. Dressed in Nigerian attire and canopies adorned in Nigerian flags, they all celebrated the essence of Nigerian culture and music.

7. Wunmi Toriola

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriolawore not one, but two different green outfits to mark Independence Day.

ADVERTISEMENT