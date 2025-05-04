How I was almost fooled by man looking to use me to contact my dad – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has recounted a personal experience that made her realise that some people don’t offer free help.

The celebrity disc jockey, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, took to her X page to narrate how she learned the lesson the hard way.

She recounted how a few years back, she thought she had found a helper who offered her help and supported her, only to find out later that the person was faking his love and support for her just to get in touch with her billionaire father.

Cuppy explained that after a while of knowing the person, he later made it clear to her that he expected something in return, such as an investment or an introduction to her dad.

She admitted that the way things turned out made her feel stupid because she did not see it earlier, and therefore learned the hard way.

Cuppy wrote, “I learnt the hard way that there’s no such thing as a FREE lunch.

“A few years ago, I really thought someone was being kind. They showed up for me, offered help, and made me feel supported. I thought it came from a good place… But later, they made it clear they expected something in return, an investment or, hilariously, an introduction to my dad.

“I felt so stupīd for not seeing it earlier.

“Learn from me… Not everything that looks like support comes from a good place!”

Cuppy has always been open about her personal life. Recently, she admitted that she didn’t fully realize how privileged she was to never have to worry about anything while growing up.