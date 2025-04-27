How I escaped my toxic relationship - Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu opens up

Nollywood actor, Kalu Ikeagwu, has opened up about his personal experience being a victim of domestic violence while in a toxic relationship.

The actor recounted how he landed in a toxic relationship in an interview with Punch. He also revealed how he managed to survive the domestic violence and escape it.

The actor said, “Yes, I have experienced toxic relationships and ignored red flags, as most young people would,” admitting he was in fact a victim of a toxic relationship.

He added that, “I learnt very quickly to spot those red flags early on and to never assume people can or will change. A leopard does not change its spots.”

On how he handled being subjected to domestic violence, the actor said, “The fear of God kept me in check. I remained calm, removed all emotion from the situation and maintained complete control until the escalation died down.

“Today, I am much the better for it. I thank God I trusted Him through the process. I am still benefitting from it till tomorrow.”

The actor also advised that people should find partners who fear God, adding that those seeking a God-fearing partner must share the same reverence for God.

He said, “There is no point being a hypocrite demanding from someone else what you refuse to touch.

“Family background checks are also important. A person is the product of the family they come from. A violent or dysfunctional family can only produce a violent or dysfunctional individual.”

Speaking on toxic relationships on a broader note, the actor shared some of the reasons the issue has continued to thrive in Nigeria despite the existence of laws for domestic violence offenders.

He said, “I think raising awareness about domestic violence and toxic relationships is a good thing to wake people up to the reality that these two maligning issues are on the increase in society.

“However, I think a deluge of media coverage on domestic violence would have little or no impact if the cause of the prevalent violence is not addressed.

“I feel that Nigerian laws are sufficient enough to protect women and children from domestic violence, but are the justice system and the authorities doing enough to protect them? I don’t think so.