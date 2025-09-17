Here’s why women should take Vee’s advice seriously and protect their wombs fiercely

Dating is hard, but as Vee from Big Brother Naija put it, “dating in Lagos is harder.” In a recent reflection, the reality star got candid about her personal mission: to be extra careful in choosing who she builds a future with, especially when it comes to having children.

In a recent video, Vee recalled a social media post made by American rapper Offset, which stuck with her and continues to guide her relations with men.

There's a tweet that Offset made to Cardi B where the former told the latter that he won because she had his kids, and it haunts me to this day. I don't want to be in a situation where a man can tell me such.

Recall that in September 2024, during the messy divorce between rappers Cardi B and Offset, the pair engaged in a back-and-forth on X and called each other out. Whilst the former called him out for his numerous cases of alleged infidelity during the course of their marriage, the latter clapped back by saying he won in the end because he made her his ‘baby mama.’

He wrote on X, “Everybody can see that I don't want you it's okay I'm not talking about this no more all of you'll be calling me after a couple of months you are my baby mama I won.”

According to Vee, the messy situation between the formerly married couple, and Offset’s final statement, taught her to avoid having children with the wrong man.

It is my mission in life to avoid the wrong man getting me pregnant. It's my personal mission, and it's not to say that I'm better than the women who found themselves in a situation, but it's to say that I know what I'm like, and I try to avoid situations that would put me in a state of psychosis. I'm passionate about not getting screwed over. When it comes to choosing a life partner, I try to get it right.

Vee’s message sparked a variety of reactions online, particularly from women and a few men. Some pointed out that Vee was simply telling women what they needed to hear, whether they liked it or not, while others offered a different perspective

@El-Jays-Lounge - “Whether you like it or not, she’s telling the truth.”

@Brownsugarish - "The best thing a woman can do for herself…, is to be in charge of her fertility life 💯…, my sister protect your womb like your life depends on it “

@Officialreina - “Vee the truth is u can never tell… u can get married to a perfect man and have kids and boom his colours are flying everywhere 😂 anyways I wish u the best”

@Vogue.Brilla - “If you’re angry about what she’s saying, you should probably reevaluate your standards.”

Interestingly, her words also struck a chord with men. One admitted, “Well said, one of my missions in life is to avoid impregnating the wrong woman.”

What Vee has done, whether intentionally or not, is bring the conversation back to a crucial point: Pregnancy, for women especially, has long-term consequences that go beyond health to affect emotional well-being, financial independence, and freedom.