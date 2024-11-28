Here are 5 Yoruba Nollywood movie stars who have relocated abroad

Migration is a trending phenomenon. Couched under the familiar 'japa' term for Nigerians, notable Yoruba movie stars have embraced it as much as regular citizens.

While fame can be intoxicating, it can also be long-lasting. In the case of these five movie stars, they chose to live what you may refer to as 'normal lives' abroad despite the level of fame they'd been able to acquire in Nigeria before their departure.

Some of them have settled into their new lives abroad, excelling in fields different from entertainment. Others have found new outlets through which they can express their creativity in order not to feel totally disconnected from their roots.

In no particular order, here are the five notable Yoruba movie stars who were strikingly remarkable during their heydays but now live abroad.

Funsho Adeolu

The soft-spoken Ondo State-born actor relocated to the US with his family and has since thrived in the events pace there. He has earned the tag, 'The Dancing MC' on social media from the videos he has shared of himself dancing.

From all appearances, the actor is pleased with his decision to relocate abroad.

Lola Alao

The actress currently lives in Canada with her family and the children of late Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal. Alao won custody battle and became the guardian of her late friend’s kids. Interestingly, even though she is in Canada, the actress has not deviated from her love for action. Alao in a City People interview disclosed that she produced four movies in Canada in 2020.

Mistura Asunranmu

The actress, who is popular for her roles in Yoruba movies also relocated to Texas to join her husband. Mistura is a presenter in Texas, she runs a radio and television programme and also organises events for people in the US.

Opeyemi Aiyeola

Opeyemi Aiyeola is currently in the UK living a wonderful life with her family. She relocated around 2007 during the peak of her acting career and went on a long hiatus from the scene. Returning in 2018, the actress has since starred in several movies to date.

She often travels back to Nigeria for several months annually to work on projects in the entertainment industry. While living in the UK, she has also been selective about her acting roles to align with her values and family expectations.

Bukky Wright