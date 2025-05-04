'Free my guy' - Davido demands release of VeryDarkMan

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to social media to call for the release of online activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

The activist’s arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday had caused an uproar on the Nigerian online space, with mixed reactions from netizens.

With the EFCC still largely silent on the details of the arrest, Davido has intervened, calling for the activist's release.

In a post on X, Davido hailed VeryDarkMan’s positive impact on the lives of common Nigerians despite the hostilities he’s been facing from authorities.

The ‘Unavailable’ singer pointed out the outpouring of support the activist has received since his arrest, saying the trend is encouraging him to do more for the masses.

He wrote, “Outside all the noise it’s good to see that the good one does actually impacts lives and Pple actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging.. makes one want to do more for the masses ❤️ FREE MY GUY”

Like Davido, Nigerian singer and saxophonist Seun Kuti had earlier commented on VeryDarkMan’s arrest, hinting that the activist’s current predicament may be linked to his criticism of the Nigerian church.

Seun asserted that his position originates from a conversation with the TikToker's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

He wrote, “VDM’s lawyer is my lawyer, and we’re currently entangled in a case with GTB and other banks.There’s no bank in Nigeria that’s a good bank.”

Furthermore, Seun Kuti explained that VeryDarkMan is being persecuted by the Christian body in Nigeria because of his criticism of them.