Saturday, 20th September night was a big one in the BBNaija house as Guinness, the Gold Sponsor of the season, hosted housemates for their final Guinness party, and it was nothing short of spectacular.

With DJ Bayzee on the turntables, the energy in the house was electric as housemates danced, formed circles, and celebrated together one last time. The night was a perfect blend of music, camaraderie, and celebration, giving the housemates a chance to let loose before the competition entered its final stages.

Guinness hosts its final house party in BBNaija, surprise eviction follows

The excitement was not limited to the house. Guinness extended the celebration to fans nationwide with watch parties in Lagos (Locale VI and Item 7 Ikotun), Port Harcourt (Lassuka), and Abuja (Green View). Guests danced along to the live stream of the party, participated in Guinness trivia sessions, and some lucky winners walked away with exclusive Guinness merchandise and gifts.

The event also had its share of star power. Influencer Tosin Silverdam joined the festivities, along with ex-Housemates Prince, Chinwe, and Anita, whose appearances brought an extra layer of excitement for fans both on-site and online.

Just when it seemed the night had reached its peak, Ebuka made a surprise entrance into the house after the party. His appearance immediately sparked conversation among viewers, as many speculated about what was coming next.

The anticipation was high, but it turned out to be an emotional moment, a surprise eviction. Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan’s journeys in the house came to an end, marking a dramatic close to the evening.

Though the farewell was heartfelt, Guinness ensured the housemates’ final party was one for the books. High-energy music, exciting surprises, fan engagement, and a night that will be remembered as one of the season’s highlights.

