Fans left worried over Mary Remmy Njoku’s cryptic post

Popular Nigerian actress and ROK Studios boss Mary Remmy Njoku has left many fans worried after sharing a deeply personal and emotional post about her current state of mind.
In a message shared to her Instagram, Njoku revealed that she is at a crossroads in life, struggling with uncertainty, confusion, and sleepless nights.
“I am at a point in my life where I genuinely don’t know what to do. It feels like I’m standing at a crossroads, uncertain and stuck. The people you think you know, you come to realise, maybe you don’t know them at all. And that shakes you," she wrote.
I usually have answers. I’m used to clarity, to direction. But this time, I don’t have any answers. I honestly don’t know what to do. Head is full. Can’t sleep.
Her words quickly gained traction online, sparking an outpouring of support, prayers, and shared sentiments from fans who could relate.
See reactions below:
Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Matt 11:28. It’s well
Crossroads, seems like you are floating with no support. Take a deep breath sis. Go on your knees. Try and find new topics that excite you and read. Praying and reading brings clarity. If that doesn’t work, just watch random videos for hours. It works for me.
I was in this phase last month but thank God. God brings clarity, direction. When I feel overwhelmed, I just let go! I control what I can and What I can’t Control, I let go!
This is actually how an average Nigerian feels now😢 it can be depressing.
We are all going through a lot. Not only you.