EXCLUSIVE: My man has brought out my inner child - Blessing CEO on relationship with IVD 

Controversial relationship coach and media personality Blessing CEO has opened up in a candid interview with Pulse Nigeria, sharing insights into her love life, upcoming wedding plans, cosmetic surgery journey, and the pressures of living in the public eye.

Blessing, who announced her engagement to businessman IVD in April 2025, said her relationship has brought her peace, comfort, and a childlike sense of joy, unlike her previous marriage.

The renowned relationship coach has always been open about her teenage marriage to her ex-husband, whom she met when she was still a minor and married at the age of 18. She described how quickly she was thrust into adulthood at a young age because of the marriage, stating that she had no youth at all, adding that she was ’‘groomed."

Her relationship and subsequent engagement to IVD raised many eyebrows due to the assertion that they had been linked romantically since late 2022, shortly after the tragic death of IVD’s wife, Bimbo Ogbonna, in October of the same year.

However, despite the noise and controversy, their love blossomed into what we see today, which she says has brought her a sense of peace and a childlike joy that she had never experienced before.

“My man has brought out my inner child; it’s obvious. I’m comfortable around him; he’s my friend, and I can do anything with him," she explained with a beaming smile.

On the topic of wedding planning, Blessing admitted that finalising the guest list has been the most stressful part so far.

Putting the guest list together has been the most stressful part of wedding planning, avoiding all the ‘You didn’t text me’ and ‘You didn’t invite me. It might be a big, typical African wedding; I don’t know yet. The way I’m going, it might be small.

BBL controversy

Blessing CEO also addressed the backlash surrounding her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), saying her transparency about the procedure was meant to educate women, not spark controversy.

I opened up about my BBL because I realised that there is a wrong narrative about it and a lot of women wanted to do it but didn’t know how to go about it. It was just me educating people about what it’s about. I may get other cosmetic procedures…maybe. I’ve not concluded yet but I’m not touching my nose.

The relationship coach, who is certainly no stranger to being in the headlines, also opened up about her least favourite part of being a celebrity.