Everybody's timeline is different - MI Abaga speaks on marriage 

Veteran Nigerian rapper MI Abaga is opening up about his journey to marriage, revealing the internal struggles he faced when his mates settled down early.
The beloved rapper got candid in his recent interview on the Jay On Air Podcast where he admitted he once felt a pang of regret for not settling down earlier, especially as he watched his peers become parents while he remained single.
I felt a little bad about being unmarried when I was 37 because my friend who got married at 25,26 now have 14 year old kids. I have friends who have kids who are going off to college now and some of them who didn't marry had kids early. Jesse has a 21 year old child and I don't have any kids of my own yet so you miss out on some of that.
Abaga noted that from his current point of view, he has no regrets because, just one year after ending a relationship, he met his wife.
No complaints because I got the opportunity to meet this beautiful woman who I'm married to now and I really see some Providence In that. At the end of the day, when you're not ready you're not ready. Everybody's timeline is different and this is something that is lost in humanity today.
Within my timeline, It just so happened that I had left a relationship around age 39 and met my wife around 40. She was there at my 40th birthday, at that point I was ready, so I asked her to marry me, we got married when I was 41.
He also admited to immaturity in his previous relationships, stating that he was rather stubborn.
I have sadness when I think about how I was in my former relationships. I met a lot of kind women in my life who were supportive to me. I just wasn't mature and I was stubborn.