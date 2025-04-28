Do2dtun slams Whitemoney over ‘On behalf of the Igbos’ Headies acceptance speech

Nigerian media personality, Dod2tun, has called out BBNaija star-turned-singer, Whitemoney, for dedicating Flavour’s award to fellow Igbo men during the acceptance speech at the 2025 Headies awards.

Taking to X on April 28, 2025, Dodtun labelled the action as ‘unnecessary’ arguing that in dedicating the award to the Igbos, he framed the Afrobeats achievement as an ethnic one.

“‘On behalf of the Igbos.’ I am sorry, that was so unnecessary. It didn’t need that type of narrative. It’s an award won by an African; for Afrobeat and a Nigerian," he wrote.

The media personality’s comments have sparked a wave of reactions, with many taking to his comment section to voice their opinions on the matter.

While some supported Do2dtun’s view, arguing that Whitemoney’s speech seemed to separate the Igbo people from the broader Nigerian identity, others defended the BBNaija star, seeing his words as a celebration of Igbo pride and a recognition of their achievements within the Afrobeats movement.

In another post, the media personality wrote,

“I see a problem with this cos it only jst pushes the narrative of pple who just believe they are the minority when they are not. You are a Nigerian at the end of the day & powerful people. Also the category is a genre that represents us all. It contains every element that’s generic & not limiting.”

One commenter supported Whitemoney, stating, “It’s a pride for the Igbo people, a people who have contributed immensely to the success of Afrobeats and the music industry as a whole. He was simply acknowledging that contribution.”

Others, however, sided with Do2dtun, agreeing that the focus should have been on celebrating the collective success of Nigerians rather than singling out one ethnic group.

Nigerians react

See reactions below:

You guys always have to find something wrong. First of all, it wasn’t his awars, he only accepted it on behalf of his Igbo brother, Flavour. When he said ‘On behalf of the Igbo’s, he meant he and Flavour are like brothers.

White money head no correct. It was an unnecessary remark.

People like that are bigots. Always finding a way to divide, he forgot he will be addressed as a Nigerian outside his country, not Igbo.