Early Life and Background

Chris Hemsworth (full name Christopher Hemsworth) was born on 11 August 1983 in Melbourne, Australia. Raised partly in Melbourne and the Northern Territory near Bulman, he is the middle of three brothers — Luke and Liam — both actors.

Career Beginnings

Hemsworth launched his acting career on the Australian soap Home and Away (2004–2007). His Hollywood breakthrough came when he was cast as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning in 2011 — a role that made him a global star. He has since starred in films like Rush, Extraction, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and voiced Optimus Prime in Transformers One.

ADVERTISEMENT

Age

As of 2025, Chris Hemsworth is 42 years old.

Height

ADVERTISEMENT

He stands at approximately 6 ft 3 in (1.90–1.91 m), a height that notably complements his iconic superhero roles.

Chris Hemsworth's Estimated Net Worth

According to IMDB, Hemsworth’s net worth is around USD 150 million.

In 2013 alone, Chris Hemsworth earned $58 million thanks to roles in "Rush" and "Thor." Between June 2016 and June 2017, Chris earned $30 million from his various endeavors. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned $65 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between June 2018 and June 2019, Chris earned $75 million – giving him the rank of 24th on Forbes' list of highest-paid celebrities. In 2023, Hemsworth earned $20 million for Netflix's "Extraction 2."

Chris Hemsworth has built an impressive real estate portfolio, primarily centered in Australia. In 2013, he purchased a Malibu home for $4.8 million from fellow Australian actor Paul Hogan, selling it in 2016 for $7 million. His most notable property is his Byron Bay mansion, which he and Elsa Pataky built after buying the land for $7 million in 2014

They spent an estimated $15–18 million constructing the luxurious home, now valued at $30 million. The 4-acre estate features a 160-foot rooftop infinity pool, a two-lane bowling alley, and extensive solar panels.

Chris Hemsworth's fitness app company was sold to Jeff Bezos' brother Mark in a deal worth $267 million in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, Hemsworth was listed as the second highest-earning actor in the world by Forbes, standing at $76.4 million.

Personal Life & Relationship

Married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky since December 2010, Hemsworth is a devoted family man. They have three children: daughter India Rose (born 2012) and twin sons Sasha and Tristan (born 2014). They reside in a beachfront estate in Byron Bay, Australia, where they maintain a family-focused and private lifestyle.

Controversies

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, he sparked criticism after posting Japan vacation photos — one showed his son giving the middle finger, which offended some followers.

In December 2023, his Instagram post showing a fishing trip with his son prompted backlash from animal rights advocates, cited by PETA, who criticised the activity as cruel.

At the 2024 Oscars, he later said he regretted snapping a selfie with Billie Eilish, claiming it changed their dynamic from colleagues to 'fan', humorously suggesting they’ll “never be friends.”

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth goes full beast mode in the trailer for new series

ADVERTISEMENT

His Major Film Roles

Chris Hemsworth has brought to life an array of characters that have cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

His breakout role came as Thor Odinson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), debuting in Thor (2011) and reprising the role in several blockbuster films including The Avengers (2012), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Beyond Marvel, Hemsworth showcased his action-hero chops in Extraction (2020) and its sequel, Extraction 2 (2023).

He demonstrated his versatility with performances in Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Rush (2013), where he played Formula 1 driver James Hunt, and Men in Black: International (2019). Hemsworth has also taken on more dramatic and comedic roles in films such as In the Heart of the Sea (2015), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), and Ghostbusters (2016).

His diverse portfolio continues to expand, solidifying his reputation as an actor capable of carrying both major franchises and standalone projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awards & Recognition

Chris Hemsworth has earned 18–19 wins and over fifty nominations across award ceremonies, including:

Logie Award (2005): Most Popular New Talent – Home and Away (won)

MTV Movie Award (2013): Best Fight – The Avengers (won)

Teen Choice Award (2018): Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi – Thor: Ragnarok (won)

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s Choice Awards: Favorite Action Movie Star (Extraction, 2020) and Male Movie Star (Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022) (won)

AACTA Trailblazer Award (2022)

Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2024)

Huading Award (2015): Best Global Actor – Thor: The Dark World (won)

INOCA Best Supporting Actor (2024): Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (won)

ADVERTISEMENT

Public Image & Influence

Known for balancing global fame with humility, Hemsworth continues to be heralded for his relatable charm. A Vanity Fair profile praised his sincere, family-oriented ethos and how it defies typical Hollywood stereotypes.

Recently, he clarified a viral Thor tribute video wasn’t a farewell to the MCU but a gesture of gratitude— demonstrating his thoughtful public engagement with fans.