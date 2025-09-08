Can everyone just leave Ayra Starr alone? [Opinion]

The singer recently released the much-anticipated visuals for her single 'Hot Body'. As expected, the video was a sizzling, bold, self-assured display that effectively captured the song's message.

But almost instantly, social media erupted. While some praised it as empowering for women, many others took aim at the “risqué” nature of the visuals.

One comment that gained traction suggested the video failed to showcase body diversity.



“Should have included all body types, that’s just my opinion tho, cause this song is a very good song that deserves displays of different bodies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This comment has since attracted debates about how the music video should have been representative of all sizes of women, especially since the singer stated that "Hot Body was for all bodies".

Other comments followed the trope of pedantic observers who are always critical of her looks and style.



"Just why? I know you're trying to promote your song, but c’mon, you’ve promoted so many songs with you posing as a stripper, inasmuch as I like this, but you shouldn’t."

It wasn't enough that the song was a summer anthem titled 'Hot Body'; the 22-year-old superstar still faced criticisms for displaying the sizzling and sensual images that matched the record.

These pedantic criticisms and shaming in the guise of scrutiny and concern are the latest in a series of unwarranted attacks, shaming, and name-calling Ayra Starr has had to recently endure.

ADVERTISEMENT

What exactly do people want from Ayra Starr?

From the moment she broke out at 19, she has been subjected to endless scrutiny. More than many other female celebrities, some might even say.

Her fashion choices alone have sparked countless think-pieces over the years, with some labeling her “indecent” simply for embracing her style.



She has been picked at, prodded, dissected, insulted, and slammed over her mini skirts and cropped tops so much that one would think it's the reason for Nigeria's ailing economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the unnecessary hate and backlash for fashion style, Ayra Starr has solidified her fashion to the extent that when we see mini skirts, we think of her. If that isn’t excellent self-marketing, what is?

Instead of receiving praise for her creativity, she is often insulted, dragged, and even slut shamed on social media.

Earlier this year, trolls on X even pushed a terribly misogynistic “Ayra Starr is smelling” agenda", lifting random screenshots to spread unfounded claims about her hygiene.

And let’s not forget the backlash in early 2024, when she was slammed for not kneeling to greet music legend King Sunny Ade; a gesture rooted in Yoruba tradition but hardly a measure of her respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

But here’s the thing: why is she expected to get on her knees to greet him at a social setting? She didn’t pay him a visit at his home.

She was dragged to filth over that, completely forgetting that she did not ignore the legend; she gave him a respectful handshake and greeted him with words. Was every woman there expected to kneel to greet the men, or was Ayra just the scapegoat of the day?

She eventually had to come online to clear the air and apologise for the incident that wouldnt have carried any water if people didn’t blow it out of proportion,

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’m so sorry, I had just walked in, and all the lights and nerves didn’t let me see, but I came back around to greet everyone properly. I have never been that girl to be disrespectful."

Let’s also talk about the infamous picture of Ayra Starr and singer Jaywon, where she held his hand as they posed.



So many people called her out for holding his hand, asserting that it was to prevent him from holding her waist as people typically do in pictures. Netizens pulled pictures of her and other male artistes and personalities to prove claims of tensions between Jaywon and her.

Even if that was the case, so? God forbid a girl implements boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pattern is clear: Ayra Starr is constantly nitpicked, often for reasons that feel less about her art and more about policing her personhood. She’s an artist carving her own lane, yet online, she is reduced to a lightning rod for outrage.

At some point, we must ask ourselves why young women in music are held to impossible standards.



Ayra Starr is not perfect, nor does she need to be. What she deserves is the freedom to create, to experiment, and to grow without being dragged at every turn.

So, really can everyone just leave Ayra Starr alone?

ALSO READ: 4 issues confronting emerging female artists