Bobrisky asked for my help in naira abuse case, Falz confirms

Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has confirmed that indeed controversial crossdresser Bobrisky reached out to him to ask for help over his Naira abuse case.

Recall that in 2024, internet activist, VeryDarkMan, had released an audio conversation purportedly between Bobrisky and Falz.

The audio was released after Bobrisky had served his six months sentence for abusing the Naira.

Bobrisky, in the audio, was portrayed as claiming Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana and Falz contacted him while he was serving his sentence.

The crossdresser denied the authenticity of the recording at the time, claiming it was doctored.

However, during an Arise TV interview, Falz confirmed that Bobrisky did reach out to him during the Naira abuse case.

Falz explained that Bobrisky sent him a message via Instagram, asking for him to help with the case. The rapper confirmed further that he gave an audience to Bobrisky like he would other people seeking legal assistance from him.

L-R: Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky and Folarin Falana aka Falz.

The 34-year-old rapper said he actually intended to offer his help but things turned out otherwise, saying the incident taught him to be more cautious while rendering help.

He however added that in spite of backlash he received over the situation, he would not refrain from helping other people seeking legal advice from him.

He said, “Before that incident or phone call, I never had a relationship. She would message me on Instagram, saying I am in this so-so case. I want to speak to you about how you can help me."

“Tons and tons of people message me about similar issues like that. And this is not a social case. It is not an exception. In all those cases, I would give them an audience and ask what the plea is. How can I help?“