BBNaija's Tacha faces backlash over resurfaced video broke-shaming Nigerians in the UK

Reality TV star and influencer Tacha Akide is facing online backlash after a resurfaced video showed her making controversial remarks about the financial status of Nigerians living in the UK.
In the video, which has since gone viral, the former Big Brother Naija housemate argued that many Nigerians wrongly assume that living abroad, especially in the United Kingdom, means wealth and comfort. According to her, this perception is misleading.
You see all those people that are always having an inferiority complex in Nigeria , thinking everyone in the UK is rich. Let me tell you the truth most of the broke people I've met are people in the UK, it is expensive as f**k.
I tell you the truth, so when you see people complaining after being asked for 100 pounds, trust me when I say that the living situation in this county isn't rosy. Most people in Nigeria are living better off than people living here.
Tacha added that the cost of living in the UK is high and many residents struggle financially.
If you want to move, that's fine but don't move with the mindset that it's rosy, sweet and interesting, it's money. You're going to be burning money. Think about it, it's not as rosy as everyone thinks
However, the video has sparked a wave of criticism from UK-based Nigerians and social media users who accused Tacha of being tone-deaf and disrespectful.
See reactions below:
Tacha and careless talk🤞, people aren’t as broke as you think here. you think UK is Nigeria where people (esp. politicians) dash you money in the name of influencer? Anyone broke in the UK simple doesn’t have a job… Nobody’s giving you shishi, doesn’t mean they’re broke. Get a job, buy a car and stop roaming the streets and tagging others broke. Ode!
Because men don’t throw money around in the UK you think they are broke😂, wait till they open their cash/lifetime ISA for you.
London boys don’t do transfer. Most of you need to come out and say the truth. There are so many jobs, you better go and get a job.
Just imagine person wen dey go enter bus dey talk. U never see ur mate wen dey drive benz? Were u dey waka dey go?
ALSO READ: BBNaija’s Tacha calls out Nigerians in the UK for ignoring her