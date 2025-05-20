Banky W reflects as he bags Masters Degree from American university

Nigerian singer, actor, and politician Banky W has added another impressive feat to his résumé: a Master’s degree in policy management from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.
In a heartfelt Instagram post shared to Instagram on May 20, 2025, Banky W reflected on the journey, describing the past few years as a “stretching season” for him and his family. He credited his achievement to faith, family, and resilience.
Faith gives you the courage, resilience and power to redefine endings. What many may see as the finish line of a journey can become the starting point of the next chapter of your story. The past few years have been a stretching season for my family and I.
Banky W expressed his pride and gratitude for earning his masters degree from the prestigious institution. He also highlighted the joy in welcoming his second son with wife Adesua while pursuing his degree.
I am thankful to share that I have just earned my Master’s degree in Policy Management (some institutions call it an MPA - Master’s of Public Administration). I'm grateful to have been able to study at one of the greatest schools on the planet for Public Policy - @georgetownmccourtschool @georgetownuniversity
I'm even more grateful that we welcomed our 2nd child - Hezekiah Oluwadarasimi Wellington into the world in the middle of earning this degree in Washington DC. Parenting 2 children in the US, while earning a full-time Master's and serving as a Fellow on Capitol Hill all at the same time was completely exhausting, but by the grace of God, the strength of faith and the support of family, friends and mentors, we did it!
He encouraged others to keep believing in their dream, as he did with his, stating, that ‘It’s never too late.’
So as I prepare to step off the balcony and return to the dance floor, I hope you take this as a sign that it's never too late to dream a new dream, or redefine the ending of an existing one.