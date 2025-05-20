Banky W reflects as he bags Masters Degree from American university

I'm even more grateful that we welcomed our 2nd child - Hezekiah Oluwadarasimi Wellington into the world in the middle of earning this degree in Washington DC. Parenting 2 children in the US, while earning a full-time Master's and serving as a Fellow on Capitol Hill all at the same time was completely exhausting, but by the grace of God, the strength of faith and the support of family, friends and mentors, we did it!