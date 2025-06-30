APC is not the APC of my dreams - MI Abaga confesses on support for ruling party

Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, has publicly addressed the criticism he's received for speaking out on the tragic killings in Benue State while expressing regret over his past support for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rapper appeared as a guest on the newly-released episode of the Menisms podcast, where he explained how, at the time, he thought the APC would bring a positive change to Nigeria.

I don’t complain on Twitter and Instagram anymore, not because I don’t get the pain. I get it. They were just scolding me yesterday when I tweeted about the thing that happened in Benue. A lot of people came out to say, ‘But MI, you supported the APC.

Reflecting on his role in Nigeria’s political transition, the rapper explained that he had once hoped for real progress.

Sure, when the PDP government was very corrupt, I was part of the people who lifted their voices to bring in democracy. But the thing is, as a human being, no matter how much you try to be right, you’ll be wrong eventually.

MI’s comments come amid growing public anger over worsening insecurity, especially following the mass killings in Benue State and the insurgency in the North.

“APC, unfortunately, isn’t the APC of my dreams,” he continued. “Thing is, as a human being, no matter how much you try to be right, you'd be wrong eventually."