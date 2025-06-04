All our politicians are religous nutjobs - Seun Kuti blasts government and INEC

Afrobeat musician and outspoken activist Seun Kuti has once again taken a fiery stance against Nigeria’s political system, branding the country’s leaders as “religious nutjobs” and condemning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for stifling political growth.

In a recent Instagram Live session, the opinionated activist criticised the electoral body for failing to reopen its registration portal since 2019, claiming the move is a deliberate attempt to suppress young Nigerians from participating in politics.

Brothers and sisters, since 2019, INEC has not opened any registration portal. Instead, they register people up and down. INEC has refused to open the portal. They don’t want Nigerians to grow politically.

He slammed the electoral body for allowing Nigeria’s political landscape to be entirely dominated by right-wing conservative forces, with no space for leftist or progressive ideologies.

With the three political systems that are there, INEC cannot change anything. We need more political voices. Nigeria has no left. Nigeria is full of conservative right-wing politicians. We have right-wing fascist politicians only.

Seun Kuti did not spare the Nigerian politicians in his rant either; he labeled them as mad and overly- religious ‘nut jobs.’

Mad people that would kill people! I mean, look at Rivers State. That's a fascist way of governance. That is a right-wing government style. ‘My way on the highway’ – they start killing people, shooting certain states, and bringing military administration.