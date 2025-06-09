Aisha Lawal slams MC Oluomo car gift allegation, vows legal action

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Aisha Lawal has firmly denied viral claims that she received a Toyota Venza from Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
The actress described the claim as false, defamatory, and a blatant attempt to discredit her hard-earned reputation.
The accusation, which gained traction after being made in a video by NURTW chieftain Baba Bistijabah, alleged that MC Oluomo collected a blue Venza from him and gifted it to Lawal. But speaking on the Talk To B podcast, the actress didn't hold back.
One man, an adult, I wondered if it was a setup or if he smoked weed, he sat and set a camera and said MC Oluomo collected a blue Venza from him and gave it to me. I didn’t collect any car. Why would I die mysteriously when I didn’t eat mysteriously?
The actress made it clear that she has never received a car gift from MC Oluomo or anyone else. She also added that a Toyota Venza isn’t even her style.
I didn’t collect any car from him. I have regard for MC Oluomo because he has done so much for people I know. But I did not collect any car. Common, add some respect to my name because I suffered before I made money. I don’t even like Venza. I drive a GX 460.
She said she only saw the video after hearing her name in a disturbing “prayer” that mentioned ownership of the car. She questioned the gullibility of those quick to believe and spread the falsehood without checking the facts.
“I didn’t watch that video until I heard the prayer where he said, ‘Aisha Lawal, I’m the owner of that blue Venza with you. I cannot study Law for seven years and not go all the way to court. He should get a good lawyer.”