Aisha Lawal slams MC Oluomo car gift allegation, vows legal action

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Aisha Lawal has firmly denied viral claims that she received a Toyota Venza from Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The actress described the claim as false, defamatory, and a blatant attempt to discredit her hard-earned reputation.

The accusation, which gained traction after being made in a video by NURTW chieftain Baba Bistijabah, alleged that MC Oluomo collected a blue Venza from him and gifted it to Lawal. But speaking on the Talk To B podcast, the actress didn't hold back.

One man, an adult, I wondered if it was a setup or if he smoked weed, he sat and set a camera and said MC Oluomo collected a blue Venza from him and gave it to me. I didn’t collect any car. Why would I die mysteriously when I didn’t eat mysteriously?

The actress made it clear that she has never received a car gift from MC Oluomo or anyone else. She also added that a Toyota Venza isn’t even her style.

I didn’t collect any car from him. I have regard for MC Oluomo because he has done so much for people I know. But I did not collect any car. Common, add some respect to my name because I suffered before I made money. I don’t even like Venza. I drive a GX 460.

She said she only saw the video after hearing her name in a disturbing “prayer” that mentioned ownership of the car. She questioned the gullibility of those quick to believe and spread the falsehood without checking the facts.