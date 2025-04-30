Africa has the worst government but entertainment puts us on the map - Davido

Award-winning Nigerian music star Davido has once again spotlighted the power of African culture and entertainment in changing global narratives about the continent.
The singer sat down with Apple Music in an interview, spotlighting his new album and recent successes.
Reflecting on his journey and Africa’s growing influence, Davido acknowledged the poor state of leadership across the continent but praised the unifying power of music, fashion, and entertainment.
Every successful person who has experienced success can’t explain the feeling.
He recounted early personal experiences of being misunderstood as an African student abroad and likened it to how Africans in the diaspora now highly rate their ancestry.
I remember back then, I took a flight from Lagos to school and my classmates asked if we had airports. But now people are trying to go back home and trace their ancestry and all.
In the December that just passed, there were more Americans than Nigerians in Lagos bro. I was in Lagos for a week and I just left a few days ago, I didn't want to leave. Back then we used to be so excited to go to America. It's not just music but the whole culture has put Africa on the map.
If you go to the Paris Fashion Week, 80% of the models and creative directors are African. I'm happy that entertainment switched the narrative about Africa. We don't have the best leaders and we have the worst government but our entertainment is it. Once that music plays, wow