Adekunle Gold reacts to claims that he underwent bone marrow transplant

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has debunked claims that he underwent a bone marrow transplant as part of his fight against sickle cell anemia.

The conversation started when an X (formerly Twitter) user confidently stated, “Yes, he is but he has done that bone marrow transplant so I don't think it affects him that much now.”

But Adekunle Gold was quick to shut it down, responding with a touch of humor:

It’s how you people say things you don’t know with so much confidence 😂. No I haven’t done bone marrow transplant.

His response sparked laughter across social media, with fans poking fun at the audacity of online users who speak with boldness about issues they know little about. The original post was then deleted shortly after.

That’s Twitter for you… They know what you’re not even aware of about yourself.

This app is wild. Someone will be sharing your family secrets and you won’t even know it.

They are your online family members 😁.

The singer, who previously revealed that he was born with sickle cell anemia, has become a vocal advocate for people living with the condition. He has consistently opened up about the struggles of the ailment and shared his personal battles and resilience, offering inspiration to many fighting similar health challenges.