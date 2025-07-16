Actress Lolo1 hard-launches her new man in Instagram post

Nollywood actress and media personality Lolo has stunned her fans and followers after popping out with her new man on social media; Founder TRADE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT Emmanuel Lawrence.

Taking to social media on July 14, 2025, Lolo posted two pictures, wishing her man a happy birthday and showering him with prayers.

Happy birthday to my sweet gentleman...A complex beautiful piece of God's unique creation. I pray that God will amplify all you ask of him Mr luxury himself, @eezywayne. Let's spend your money today, Oga. Beach and sushi...one for me one for you!

Her followers flooded the comment section with well wishes and birthday wishes for Emmanuel.

Happy birthday Mr wayne. Welcome to an amazing new year of increase on all sides 🙌

God bless him and happy beautiful birthday

Happy birthday! Godbless your new age.

A quick look at Emmanuel’s page shows his sweet International Women’s day post dedicated to her in March 2025 with the caption, “Happy international women's day my lady, thanks for always being a good woman.”

In December 2024, Lolo had actually opened up about traits that she likes in men, listing long hair and earrings.