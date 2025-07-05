Veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has opened up about battling a chronic ulcer for seven years.

In an interview on Oyinmomo TV, the veteran actor, who is more prominent in Yoruba movies, described those seven years as a terrible period of his life.

He revealed that the illness left him severely weakened and unable to eat anything except pap, adding that he went from place to place and received different treatment.

Ogogo described the period as particularly challenging, recalling how he would vomit blood and experience sharp chest pains.

The actor, who is a Muslim, spoke about how the illness affected how he prayed, revealing that he had to pray from a sitting position as against the position stipulated by his religion.

He expressed gratitude to those who supported him during this time and managed to hold on to his properties without selling it off.

The veteran actor added that he thought he would die, so he threw away his Mecca teeth.

Recounting how the illness started, Ogogo narrated, “I was going to a film location one day then I suddenly felt a sharp chest pain radiating to my back, within five minutes, I didn’t feel comfortable again.

”I had a friend with me in the car but he couldn’t drive, by the time we got to the location I wasn’t okay, that’s where I met Remi Surutu and she asked what was wrong, she assumed it was ulcer.

“The second day I went to the hospital and I was diagnosed with chronic ulcer. For a good seven years, I was ill. I started vomiting blood for seven months, I prayed while sitting, and I couldn’t eat anything except pap.”

On what he went through while he was sick, the actor said, “For a good seven years, I prayed while sitting, and I couldn’t eat anything except pap. It was a terrible period of my life.

