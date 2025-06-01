A lot of girls slide into my husband’s DM - BBN's Queen explains wedding photos deletion

Former Big Brother Naija star Queen Mercy Tang has opened up about why she deleted her wedding photos and husband’s details from her Instagram page and bio, respectively.

According to the reality TV star, she decided to keep her marriage to hubby, David Oyekanmi, private and off social media.

Speaking in a video, Queen disclosed that her husband has been receiving both positive and negative messages from women who slide into his DM on the photo-sharing platform.

She said, “I was just trying to take my relationship off social media. Because my husband’s account is out there, a lot of girls feel the need to slide in his DM to say positive and negative things.”

Queen added that her decision was further motivated by celebrities who keep their spouses’ personal details private.

Although she has since restored the wedding photos and returned her husband's name to her Instagram bio, Queen's video provides her fans insight into the thought process behind her decision.

Rumours of a marital rift started spreading about the couple in October 2024, when Queen deleted their wedding photos only a few months after their March wedding.

Away from her marriage, Queen recently shared a post on her Instagram page where she tagged the photo-sharing platform and asked if it was fair that public figures get banned when they respond to negative comments from trolls.

Sharing a screenshot of a negative message she received from a troll who commented on a video of her twerking, Queen recounted how she checked the page of the lady who dropped the comment, only to find out she is worse.

The reality TV star said she wished she could respond to the lady the way she wanted, but she doesn’t want to get banned since Instagram has already shadow-banned and warned her.

“Dear IG @instagram It honestly feels unfair that trolls can freely come to someone’s page and drop negativity, but if we respond, we risk being banned.

“A lady had something to say about me twerking, so I checked out her page, and let’s say… the irony was loud.

“The way some of you judge others yet do worse yourselves is truly wild.

“I wish I could respond properly, young lady, but my account is currently shadowbanned, and I’ve already been warned by IG. So no, I won’t reply directly.