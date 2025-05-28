5 times Nigerian celebrities have criticised the Tinubu-led administration

From calling out economic hardship to challenging perceived injustice, these Nigerian stars have refused to stay silent over pressing issues. Whether through tweets, interviews, or music, they've voiced strong opinions about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Here are 5 times Nigerian celebrities have criticised the current government:

Falz (March 2025)

Nigerian rapper and activist Falz is one Nigerian celebrity who has called out the government repeatedly in his songs and on social media. His hit song ‘This is Nigeria’ was used to call out the excesses of the Nigerian government and organisations.

However, in March 2025, Falz reacted to President Tinubu's decision to suspend the governor of Rivers State and declare a state of emergency in the state. The rapper addressed the situation on X on March 18, 2025, stressing that the decision was unconstitutional.

“Rivers State, there is ABSOLUTELY NO LAW that allows a president to SUSPEND a governor. A governor is elected into office and may only be removed by impeachment. Also, is Rivers state at war? Is there an “actual breakdown of public order”? Is there a threat to the existence of the federation?” he wrote on X.

Mr Macaroni (March 2025)

Popular Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni is another celebrity who does not shy away from calling the Nigerian government out over pressing issues. He is known for his vocal nature on issues and his refusal to back down.

In March 2025, he boldly called out former senator Ben Murray-Bruce for what he described as "hypocrisy" over his recent post in support of Senate President Godswill Akpabio who was under investigation for the alleged sexual assault of Senator Natasha.

Murray-Bruce took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Akpabio, describing him as a man of "unimpeachable good character" who has been "investigated in and out" but has come out "clean as a whistle." However, Mr Macaroni dug out old tweets showing when Murray-Bruce himself chastised Akpabio.

Mr Macaroni (April 2025)

In May 2025, Mr Macaroni, criticised Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his response to the recent hardship faced by Lagosians following the closure of the Independence Bridge. The closure caused an immense traffic jam which spanned for over 10 hours, prompting some commuters to leave their vehicles behind or losge in nearby accommodations.

After Sanwo Olu addressed the situation, Mr Macaroni took to X saying, “The governor is not doing anyone a favour by addressing the hardship Lagosians are facing. It is his responsibility!!! Most people have been conditioned to accept the barest minimum from politicians, and that is why there is zero accountability to the people."

Charly Boy (May 2024, 2025)

Following the 'disappearance' of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the country after attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia, Nigerian musician Charly Boy demanded that he resign.

Charly Boy took to his X account on May 6, questioning the president's whereabouts and wellbeing.

"Come oooo. Wey una President? Is all well with him? Tinubu’s propaganda machine has been overheating the country with very fake and twisted lies, but propaganda cannot substitute for economic policies," he wrote in part.

In 2024, the Senate and the House of Representatives approved legislation to change the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” Shortly after that, on May 29, 2024, President Tinubu signed the bill into law, sparking reactions from Nigerians.

Taking to his Instagram account, Charly Boy slammed the change, stressing that the national anthem was not a pressing problem for Nigerians.