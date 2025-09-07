3 housemates exit the BBNaija S10 house in bumper eviction night

The housemates in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house are now down to 19 after three contestants were evicted in today’s bumper eviction night show.

The first housemate to be evicted from the house was Big Soso, followed by Ivatar and then Doris.

When Big Soso got to the stage and was asked by show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu how she feels, she responded “honestly I feel so, so good,” adding rather unrelatedly that she has “eaten so much (in the house) guys, so my clothes don’t even fit again,” referring to her outfit that she was struggling to hold in place with her hand.

Ivatar, on her part, was asked about her fractured relationship with Mensan by Ebuka when she got to the stage.

In her response, Ivatar admitted to having issues with Mensan, with whom she initially had a good relationship until it turned sour, as both of them had a heated confrontation during last week’s eviction show.

Asked by Ebuka about her experience on the show, she said, “I didn’t expect anything that I experienced. Every day was a surprise.” She ended by saying, “I love it to be honest.”

Doris, in her eviction show chat with Ebuka, expressed shock at her eviction, saying she believes she offered more than some of the housemates still in the house.

Ebuka had asked if she was shocked at being evicted; a question to which she responded, “Yes, I am.”

On her ship with Denari, she said, “I absolutely love Denari”, adding that she can’t wait for him to leave the house.

This week’s style inspiration for Ebuka’s weekly themed outfit is legendary Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo.

