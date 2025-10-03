October is here, and with it comes a mix of rain, the usual unpredictable power, and the endless juggling of work and social plans. But the month isn’t all gloom; it’s also stacked with fresh movies and shows that make the hustle a little easier to forget. Witches, spies, romcoms, and true crime are all on the menu, and the options are stacked enough to keep you entertained no matter what the month throws your way.

1. The Witcher: Season 4 (Netflix, 30 October)

Alright, let’s address the elephant in the room: Henry Cavill is gone. Yes, it hurts. But Liam Hemsworth is stepping in, and maybe, just maybe, he won’t ruin your favourite witcher. This season picks up after all the chaos of Season 3, with Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri separated by war and hunted by enemies who’d rather see them dead than reunited. The stakes are higher, the story is moving closer to its grand finale, and it promises to feel more dangerous than ever. Even if you’re watching out of pure curiosity to see if Hemsworth can pull off the role, there’s no denying The Witcher is still one of Netflix’s most bingeable fantasy epics.

2. Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (Netflix, 14 October)

If you’re into anime and action, this one might just be your new obsession. It’s from the guy who wrote John Wick (so you know the fight scenes will bang). Splinter Cell: Deathwatch drops us into the shadowy world of espionage with Sam Fisher, a legend in the shadows, who gets pulled back into action to mentor a rookie. Together, they unravel a conspiracy that could change everything. It's an action anime with style, and it’s dropping just in time for you to binge on those nights when whatever it is keeps you in bed with your laptop.

3. Nobody Wants This: Season 2 (Netflix, 23 October)

If you’re not into dark and bloody themes, or sometimes just need a laugh and a little romance, you would fancy the energy Nobody Wants This brings. The Emmy-nominated romcom centres on an outspoken, agnostic woman who somehow falls for a very unconventional rabbi. It sounds odd on paper, but the chemistry, humour, and writing make it work.

Season 1 was a surprise hit, and Season 2 promises to keep the charm going. If you missed it the first time, October is your chance to binge Season 1 before the new episodes land. It’s light, funny, and perfect for anyone who wants to unwind after a hectic day.

4. Steve (Netflix, October 3)

Confession: I am extremely biased here. If Cillian Murphy is in it, I’m watching it. He’s been a gangster, a physicist, a supervillain, and now, he’s Steve. This story, adapted from the novel "Shy", follows a head teacher trying to keep his reform school alive while also guiding a troubled student. It’s heavy, emotional, and very different from Murphy’s Oppenheimer spotlight last year, but that’s exactly why people love him.

If you’re the type who enjoys slow-burn stories with performances that stick in your head long after the movie ends, Steve is one to watch. Yes, it’s moody. Yes, it will probably break your heart a little. But it’s also Cillian Murphy at his best, and some of us will watch him read a phone book, so this feels like an easy recommendation.

5. The Ed Gein Story (Netflix, 3 October)

Remember how Netflix had us all hooked on Dahmer last year? Well, Ryan Murphy is back, and this time it’s about Ed Gein, the original serial killer whose crimes inspired many movies. Set in 1950s Wisconsin, the show follows how Gein terrorised his town, desecrating graves and murdering women.

Charlie Hunnam takes on the chilling role, and if the series sticks to Murphy’s usual formula, expect a disturbing deep dive that will be trending on social media the moment it drops. If you’re into true crime binges that make you double-check your doors before you sleep, this is your show.

6. Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (Netflix, October 14)