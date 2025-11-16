The Best Apple TV+ Shows to Binge Right Now

If you have been hunting for something genuinely binge-worthy on Apple TV+, then you are in the right place. Apple’s catalogue may be smaller than Netflix’s and other streaming platforms, but in terms of quality, originality, and conversation value, you can trust Apple TV+ to deliver. Based on conversations on the internet and, of course, the numbers, here is a curated list of binge-worthy shows people are watching, debating, and recommending right now. Trust me, these are worth clearing your weekend for.

Pluribus

Genre: Sci-fi Pluribus is a tense, imaginative sci-fi thriller. A strange signal from outer space results in the accidental release of a virus (or "psychic glue") that infects almost the entire human population, turning them into a shared consciousness referred to as "the Others." Those affected experience constant happiness, kindness, and connection, functioning without personal ego or individual desires. However, Carol and a small group of around a dozen others remain immune to this transformation, finding themselves as isolated individuals in a world where everyone else is part of a unified, serene, yet seemingly uniform utopia. Why It’s a Must-Watch: It is original, bold, and incredibly thought-provoking. If you love twisty plots, parallel-universe stories, and mind games, then you will enjoy how this show explores identity and the choices that shape us. It is visually striking, fast-paced, and perfect for viewers who want something unconventional and intelligent.

The Morning Show

Genre: Drama Set against the backdrop of a fictional network news program, this series explores the ruthless world of morning television and the dynamics both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. The plot revolves around the fallout of a #MeToo scandal, resulting in the firing of a popular male co-anchor and the introduction of a new co-host.

Why It’s a Must-Watch: If you enjoy industry politics, strong character arcs, and shows about power and ambition, this delivers. Also, if you follow media drama, workplace pressure, and political intrigue, you will connect deeply with its themes. The acting is top-tier, and the storylines are consistently gripping.

The Last Frontier

Genre: Thriller, Drama

This story revolves around Frank Remnick, a U.S. Marshal in Alaska, who is tasked with tracking down dangerous inmates following a prison transport plane crash in the isolated wilderness. As he investigates, Remnick begins to believe that the crash might have been orchestrated and is tied to a more elaborate, nefarious scheme involving a criminal mastermind. The series blends action, suspense, and mystery as the safety of the town hangs in the balance. Why It’s a Must-Watch: It is intense, atmospheric, and packed with tension from the first episode. Those who love gritty action-thrillers, such as Jack Reacher or Sons of Anarchy, will enjoy this rugged survival story. It is also beautifully shot, which elevates the suspense and makes the wilderness feel like its own character.

Down Cemetery Road

Genre: Mystery, Thriller



A child goes missing after a suspicious house explosion, and a woman named Zoë Boehm becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth. Her investigation leads to dark secrets, buried corruption, and a dangerous criminal network. This show is based on Mick Herron’s novel, and it fuses mystery with emotional depth as Zoë’s simple act of kindness draws her into a web of danger. Why It’s a Must-Watch: A classic British crime storytelling. It is sharp, moody, and addictive. If you enjoy twisty investigations with complex characters, this has it all. Lovers of detective shows, British accents, and brilliant writing will find this an easy and worthy binge.

Palm Royale

Genre: Comedy, Drama Set in glamorous 1969 Palm Beach, Palm Royale follows a woman determined to climb her way into high society no matter the cost. She schemes her way into elite circles filled with wealth, secrets, scandals, and stylish chaos. The show is colourful, playful, and dripping with vintage opulence. Why It’s a Must-Watch: It is hilarious, dramatic, and visually stunning. If you have seen The Bold Type, Gossip Girl, or anything with fashion, luxury, and petty drama, you will enjoy this.

Loot

Genre: Comedy After a messy divorce, billionaire Molly Novak attempts to rebuild her life by throwing herself into the charitable foundation she had forgotten she owned. Suddenly surrounded by earnest employees who actually want to change the world, Molly learns humility, friendship, and purpose while being accidentally chaotic and very rich. Why It’s a Must-Watch: It is warm, funny, and uplifting without being cringe. If you have a thing for lighthearted workplace comedies with big personalities, you will enjoy this. Maya Rudolph is effortlessly hilarious, and the show will keep you smiling all through.

Slow Horses

Genre: Thriller Slow Horses follows a group of disgraced MI5 agents forced to work in the shabby Slough House under their blunt, brutally honest boss, Jackson Lamb. Every season sees this group of misfits accidentally stumbling into serious cases that could change the country, despite being written off as failures. Why It’s a Must-Watch: This is one of the best spy shows on TV. It is funny, tense, sharp, and stylish. If you enjoy witty storytelling, British humour, and high-stakes missions, you will absolutely love it.

Ted Lasso

Genre: Sports Comedy American football coach Ted Lasso is hired to manage an English Premier League team despite having zero experience with football. What begins as a joke turns into a heartwarming journey of optimism, teamwork, mental health, and unexpected growth. Why It’s a Must-Watch: The world is already stressful, but this show will give you pure joy. Those who enjoy watching positivity, sports culture, and character-driven stories will be hooked on this one. Ted Lasso is funny, emotional, and deeply resonating.

Invasion

Genre: Sci-fi Invasion shows an alien attack on Earth, not from one hero’s perspective, but from multiple relatable characters across different continents. As society breaks down, families, soldiers, and scientists try to survive and understand the extraterrestrial threat. Why It’s a Must-Watch: This one is cinematic, emotional, and grounded in reality. Instead of focusing only on action, it explores how people cope when the world changes overnight. Lovers of War of the Worlds, Arrival, or The 5th Wave will appreciate its realism and humanity.

Severance

Genre: Thriller