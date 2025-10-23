“He Is a GENIUS” - Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Afrobeat Legend Fela Kuti in New Podcast

Former US President Barack Obama has paid a glowing tribute to Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Obama described the late Nigerian music icon as a "musical genius" and a "unique figure in musical history" who perfectly blended artistic expression with political activism.

The tribute was delivered by Obama himself in a video posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Oct 22.

The former President urged fans worldwide to listen to a new podcast series dedicated to the story and revolutionary legacy of Fela.

Obama, who himself holds deep roots in cultural history and social justice, is fronting the 12-episode series, titled Fela Kuti: Fear No Man.

The podcast is produced by Higher Ground, the prominent media company owned by Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

“He is a musical genius”

Obama made it clear that his admiration for the Afrobeat pioneer is personal, not just political. He explicitly praised Fela for his innovation.

“He is a musical genius from Nigeria who made some music that I really love,” Obama stated in the video.

The former leader detailed Fela’s unique sound, noting how the artist "combined funk, jazz, and soul into a whole new genre called Afrobeat."

This is a monumental nod from one of the world's most high-profile public figures.

Fela Kuti, who passed away in 1997, was known globally for his blistering criticism of military dictatorship and corruption in Nigeria, using his music as a weapon for the oppressed.

Obama highlighted this powerful fusion, saying the podcast is a "beautiful show about a unique figure in musical history who mixed art with activism."

What you need to know about The “Fela Kuti: Fear No Man” podcast series

This focus guarantees a personal, authoritative account of the legend who truly feared no man.

The podcast, which has just launched, is already being praised for its massive scope and stellar list of interviewees. It features over 200 interviews.

The celebrity line-up is as explosive as Fela’s music. It includes Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy, legendary Beatles member Sir Paul McCartney, American music producer Questlove, and trailblazing artist Santigold.

Obama himself appears as a key interviewee in the premiere episode, titled “To Hell and Back.”

Fela Kuti

He speaks passionately about the fundamental power of Fela’s art. Obama extolled that Fela’s music holds the power to “move hearts, change minds, and heal the deepest wounds.”

"Music like Fela’s cannot just keep folks moving but also makes them feel alive," Obama said.