Azeez Sanusi returns with New Afro-House Track "WHERE"

Following the success of his last single "Ayakata", which dropped in November, 2024 to great acclaim, rising music sensation Azeez Sanusi is back with a brand-new single - WHERE, a captivating Afro-house track that showcases his growth and experimentation as an artist.

While Ayakata might have been the fans favorite, WHERE takes a bold new direction, sound-wise. Azeez Sanusi's latest offering is a masterful blend of African rhythms and electronic beats, with a unique sound that sets it apart from his previous work.

"I'm really excited to share 'WHERE' with the world," says Azeez Sanusi.

This song is a reflection of my passion for Afro-house music and my desire to push the boundaries of what's possible in the genre. I hope 'WHERE' inspires listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment.

With WHERE, Azeez Sanusi cements his position as one of the most promising new voices in the Nigeria music scene . His music is a true representation of the genre's ability to bring people together through rhythm and melody.

