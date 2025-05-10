AFRICAST 2025: Navigating the Digital Surge to Build a Resilient African Media Ecosystem

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is proud to announce AFRICAST 2025, Africa’s premier broadcast and media technology event, scheduled to take place from October 20 to 24, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

With the theme “Navigating the Digital Surge: Building a Resilient African Media Ecosystem for the Future, ”AFRICAST 2025 will convene stakeholders from across the African and global media and broadcast industries. The event offers a high-level platform for dialogue, innovation showcases, networking, and policy-shaping discussions that will chart the future of broadcasting in Africa.

This edition marks a strategic evolution for AFRICAST, with a four-day event featuring:

Engaging keynote addresses and panel sessions featuring prominent local and international speakers.

An immersive exhibition showcasing cutting-edge media, digital, and broadcast technologies.

Workshops and masterclasses tailored to skill-building and industry knowledge.

An exclusive tour of Lagos through the lens of the Lagos Blue Line.

Gala nights celebrating industry achievements and fostering networking opportunities.

The Director General of the NBC, Dr. Charles Ebuebu, stated that “AFRICAST 2025 is more than a conference; it is a strategic response to the rapid digital transformation reshaping our media landscape. As we navigate this digital surge, our focus is on building a resilient African media ecosystem that leverages technology to enhance storytelling, content creation, and distribution. This platform will spotlight innovations and foster policy conversations that empower growth and investment in the sector.”

AFRICAST has consistently served as the hub where business, creativity, and broadcast policy converge. This year, with expanded partnership opportunities, sponsorship packages, and curated networking events, AFRICAST 2025 promises to deliver greater impact, engagement, and visibility for participants and sponsors alike.

Ensuring the seamless execution of AFRICAST 2025, the NBC has appointed the Vice President of Threesixty Africa Group, Adeseun Oyeneye as the official Project Coordinator. Therefore making Threesixty Africa Media the official project coordinator/ marketing and sponsorship agency for the event.

For registration, partnership inquiries, to book an exhibition booth, Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities . Contact us via:

For registration and exhibition booth: www.africast.com.ng

Join us at AFRICAST 2025 as we reimagine the future of African media.

About AFRICAST