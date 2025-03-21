7 Fictional characters you’d never want to mess with

Some characters are impossible to ignore. Whether they’re ruling empires, outsmarting their enemies, or surviving against impossible odds, these icons on Showmax Originals and other blockbuster international series leave a lasting impression. From ruthless leaders to fearless survivors, here are some characters on Showmax who make every moment on screen unforgettable.

Wura Amoo-Adeleke – Wura

Few characters embody power like Wura. The ruthless CEO of Frontline Gold Mine, Wura presents herself as an elegant and respected businesswoman, but underneath that polished exterior is a woman willing to lie, manipulate, and eliminate anyone who threatens her empire.

Her power moves are calculated, her enemies don’t see her coming, and once she sets a plan in motion, there’s no stopping her. Whether she’s handling corporate rivals, personal betrayals, or threats from within, Wura plays the game at a level few can match.

Sean Wallace – Gangs of London

In the underworld of London, power is taken, never given. Sean Wallace was born into a crime dynasty, but when his father is assassinated, he is forced to step up and take control of an empire on the verge of collapse.

Sean doesn’t just play the game, he rewrites the rules. Brutal, unpredictable, and ready to burn the city down if it means keeping his throne, he isn’t just a gangster, he’s a force of nature. Cross him once, and you won’t get a second chance.

Princess Aderiyife – Kabiyesi

Some people inherit power. Others fight for it. Inspired by the real-life reign of Orompoto, the only female Alaafin of Oyo, Princess Aderiyife is caught in a battle for power that will determine the future of Oyo-Ile.

After tragedy strikes on what should have been her happiest day, she finds herself facing betrayal, political intrigue, and enemies who will do anything to stop her from ruling. But Aderiyife isn’t just here to survive—she’s here to change the game. The road to power is dangerous, but for a woman determined to lead, failure is not an option.

The Jackal – The Day of the Jackal

There are assassins, and then there’s The Jackal, a legend in the world of espionage. No name, no past, no trace just a ghost who appears only when it’s already too late.

Intelligence agencies have spent years trying to track him, but he’s always one step ahead. He blends in and disappears without a trace, and when he sets his sights on a target, failure isn’t an option. The world’s most feared hitman isn’t after power or recognition, just a flawless execution every single time.

Venom – Venom: The Last Dance

Venom is chaos in its purest form, an unstoppable force that no one can control, not even its host, Eddie Brock.

This time, the fight isn’t just about survival. With the government closing in, new threats emerging, and Eddie struggling to hold on, Venom faces his most dangerous challenge yet. But here’s the thing about Venom. He doesn’t follow rules, he breaks them.

Brutally strong, terrifyingly fast, and completely unpredictable, Venom is the last thing you ever want hunting you down. When he’s on the loose, nobody is safe.

Ezeugo – Cheta M

Ezeugo isn’t just dangerous, he’s untouchable.

As the leader of the Ohaneze Inner Council, he commands influence that few can challenge. But it’s not just his authority that makes him terrifying—it’s his mind. Every move he makes is calculated, every decision carefully measured. He doesn’t need brute force when he can outthink and outmaneuver his enemies.

The most dangerous thing about Ezeugo? You never know what he’s truly thinking. He’s unpredictable, shrewd, and always one step ahead. And when it comes to revenge, betrayal, or power? He never forgets.

Misty Quigley – Yellowjackets

Misty isn’t the strongest or the most powerful, but she’s the most unpredictable, and that makes her the most dangerous.

She starts off as the awkward outsider, but it doesn’t take long to realize that underneath her sweet exterior is someone who is manipulative, calculating, and impossible to control.

She’s not just surviving, she’s pulling the strings. Whether it’s gaslighting her so-called friends, making brutal decisions without hesitation, or keeping secrets that could destroy everything, Misty thrives in chaos. You never know what she’s thinking, and that’s exactly how she likes it.

These characters don’t just exist in their worlds—they define them. Whether through power, fear, intelligence, or sheer survival instinct, they command attention and leave their mark long after the credits roll.

