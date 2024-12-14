Sterling Bank redefines African fashion excellence at 10th Africa Fashion Week Nigeria

As the headline sponsor of the monumental 10th Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN), Sterling Bank, the One Customer Bank, reinforced its dominance as a driving force behind Nigeria’s creative revolution, boldly empowering artistic visionaries and entrepreneurial trailblazers to redefine global fashion narratives.

Chidimma Okoli, Head of Brand Marketing, articulated the bank's strategic vision: "Our objective is clear – we are equipping Nigerian designers with the skills, networks, and opportunities necessary to compete on the global stage. This is a deliberate, systematic approach to building national creative capacity."

"Our support transcends traditional banking," emphasised Abiola Adelana, Head of Tourism, Creative Arts, and Business at Sterling Bank. "We recognise the transformative power of our creative industries and are dedicated to providing meaningful platforms for emerging talents."

A prime example of this commitment was the recognition of Lambert Fashion's CEO, Ogboghodo Adesuwa Ella. With eight years of industry experience and a successful progression to the main fashion show, Ella received an all-expenses-paid opportunity at the Kunle Afolayan Production Film Village.

This award represents more than a prize – it is a push in individual creative potential.

"We leverage this platform to enhance capacity-building efforts, teaching participants how to better brand their products so they can compete on a global scale."

Okoli further emphasised that all Nigerian vendors at the exhibition have been integrated into the 'Made By Nigerian Initiative', which will facilitate ongoing collaboration until the next event.

"We participate in AFWN to offer emerging designers invaluable opportunities to refine their branding and positioning strategies for international competitiveness," she added.

"Sterling Bank will always support initiatives that help build capacity and positively impact the communities they serve."

Sterling Bank isn’t just supporting creativity—it’s driving Nigerian innovation, resilience, and global leadership in the competitive world of fashion and the arts.

This initiative extends far beyond the fashion industry.

It represents a profound belief in Nigerian talent and a strategic commitment to providing creators with the tools, resources, and platforms to shine on the world stage.

