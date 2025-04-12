Southeast seaport key to ending Lagos gridlock - Igbos to FG

The Igbo Community Association in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on the federal government to approve the establishment of a seaport in Nigeria’s southeast.

It warns that continued over-reliance on Lagos ports worsens congestion and undermines national economic growth.

The association argued in a statement signed by its President General, Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, that a southeastern seaport would alleviate the severe gridlock in Lagos, particularly in the Apapa area, where population density has soared to 8,172 people per square kilometre—far above the national average of 261.

"The tenets of democracy support an equitable spread of infrastructural development across the regions of Nigeria," Ellis-Ezenekwe said.

"This over-focus on the seaports in Lagos has become counterproductive and a tad nepotistic."

Imminent impact of southeast seaport

According to the group, the southeast remains a major hub for international trade but relies heavily on Lagos ports, leading to inflated business costs and logistical delays.

They argue that redistributing maritime infrastructure would make "good business sense" and spur balanced economic development.

The ICA FCT urged the Tinubu administration to begin consultations with industry experts to initiate concrete planning for a southeastern seaport, while also upgrading existing ports in the Niger Delta.

Call for support

The group appealed to southeast-based unions and organisations to support the cause, framing it as both an economic and moral imperative.

“It is not only morally right, it's good business practice for the country,” Ellis-Ezenekwe said.