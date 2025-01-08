From around the globe to Lagos: Converge bringing young talents together

In an era defined by globalisation, young Nigerians are making remarkable strides across the world, excelling across borders, from Ivy League to Tier 1 Investment banks these bright minds are not only breaking barriers but also showcasing the brilliance and resilience of Nigeria.

However, as talent migration continues, the question remains—how can we harness this wealth of knowledge, experience, and networks to drive development locally?

The Rise of Global Nigerian Talent:

Nigerians have become synonymous with excellence. Whether it’s building billion-dollar startups, leading global corporations, or conducting groundbreaking research, their influence continues to grow. Yet, while many leave to seek better opportunities abroad, their ties to home remain strong. The challenge lies in creating structured avenues for collaboration between those in the diaspora and those building businesses and institutions locally.

Converge: Bridging Borders and Building Networks

Converge with Tobi George, an exclusive networking event is one initiative addressing this challenge. Held at Access Bank’s head office in Lagos, Converge brought together Nigerians from top global institutions like Harvard, Oxford, JP Morgan, Google, McKinsey, and Bloomberg.

With keynote speeches, networking sessions, and panel discussions, the event created a platform to discuss strategies for leveraging global experiences for local impact.

Speaking at the event, Tunde Onakoya, the celebrated chess champion and founder of Chess in Slums, emphasized the role of education and mentorship in transforming lives, while captivating the attendees with his story of using chess as a tool for empowerment.

The event’s activities were curated to foster meaningful connections, spark collaborations, and inspire attendees to think about how their skills and resources could be used to accelerate Nigeria’s growth.

Tunde’s address emphasized the importance of resilience, strategic thinking, and community development, alongside values that resonate deeply with the mission of Converge.

Harnessing Diaspora Potential:

Events like Converge highlight the need for intentional efforts to keep Nigeria connected to its diaspora. By creating spaces for young professionals to exchange ideas, build relationships, and share insights, we can turn brain drain into brain gain.

Nigeria’s development depends not just on those who remain within its borders but also on those who have ventured abroad. Their global perspectives, networks, and expertise are invaluable assets. The key is fostering an ecosystem where these resources can be tapped into and directed toward sustainable development initiatives.

Attendees enjoyed an engaging lineup of activities, including games, guided networking sessions, and interactive Q&A segments. Flashcards and conversation prompts encouraged participants to break the ice and forge meaningful connections, ensuring that the event was not only educational but also dynamic and fun.

Looking Ahead:

Converge is only the beginning. It serves as a blueprint for how we can build bridges across borders, empowering Nigerians to thrive globally while staying rooted in their commitment to the country’s growth.

As Nigeria navigates its journey toward economic transformation, the role of its global talent will be instrumental.

Converge reminds us that while talent may travel, its impact can always find its way back home.