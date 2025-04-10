'Women struggle with disappointing people' - Michelle Obama on divorce rumours

American author and former first lady, Michelle Obama, has finally addressed the rumours of her divorce to former president, Barack Obama.

The 61-year-old attorney cleared the air in a recent chat with Hollywood actress, Sophia Bush, for an episode of her podcast, Work in Progress.

She clarified that she decided not to attend President Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Donald Trump's inauguration for herself.

Speculations about their divorce began to fly in the air after her noticeable absence at both crucial political events.

Barack Obama's statement that he was in a 'deep deficit' with his wife further lent a bit of credence to the circulating reports.

Debunking the rumours, Michelle Obama, however, pointed out that disappointing people is something that many women struggle with.

ALSO READ: Trump lashes out at Michelle Obama after convention takedown

She said,

That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with: disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.

And added,

That this couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?

That’s what society does to us.

Touching on societal stereotypes, she said,

We start actually, finally going, “What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?” And if it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.

On how she intends to live her life after turning 61, the former first lady said that looks ‘like whatever I want it to look like'.

The Chicago-born best-selling author got married to Barack Obama on October 3, 1992. Their union is blessed with two lovely daughters: Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.