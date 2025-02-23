Women married to Yahoo Boys should be arrested alongside partners - Laura Ikeji

Nigerian businesswoman and reality TV star Laura Ikeji has proposed that women married to men involved in internet fraud, otherwise called Yahoo Boys, should be arrested.

She argued that the wives of these men should be arrested alongside their men when the law catches up with them.

Taking to her Instagram story to put forward her argument, Laura, who is married to Ogbonna Kanu, a former football star, questioned why the women married to these fraudsters only want to enjoy the good but take a step back when there is a downturn.

The mother of three insisted that marriage is for better or worse, telling the wives to carry their Birkins to jail.

She wrote, “Wives of Yahoo men should also be arrested when these men are arrested. Don’t you think so? Y’all enjoy with them but don’t wanna suffer with them?

"It’s for better or worse, baby girl. Go carry ya Birkin in jail”.

In a similar fashion of dropping hot takes about women in marriage, the mother of three, last year, advised women dealing with cheating husbands not to leave their marriage.

She told such women that there was no need to leave their husband just because he cheated, telling them to instead vent their anger by simply cussing him out.

Also, in 2024, Laura claimed she narrowly escaped being scammed by a man who tried to use fake alerts to purchase goods in her store.