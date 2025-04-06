Why I still live like a poor man - Kizz Daniel stirs conversation about money

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has admitted that despite his fame and success in the entertainment business, he still lives like a poor man.

According to the 'Buga' singer, he doesn't chase money anymore, saying he's now being chased by money instead.

It all started when Kizz Daniel stirred conversation online with a post saying that money does not bring happiness.

He talked about the paradoxical relationship between wealth and happiness, questioning why joy seems to disappear once money arrives.

He asked, “Why when money comes, happiness dey always comot?” He added that many wealthy individuals live in sadness despite their riches.

He therefore advised his followers to look past the fake love and happiness often portrayed online.

A netizen reacted to the post with a question directed at the singer: “So, in other words, you are saying money doesn’t bring happiness?? But you’re chasing it every blessed day.”

Kizz Daniel responded by clarifying that he still lives like a poor man despite his status as one of the most commercially successful singers in Nigeria.

He said, “Lol … I still live like a poor man every day. Na money dey chase me instead."

Kizz Daniel said that while he is not discouraging hustle, he warned that wealth often comes with its own set of challenges.

He said, “Guys, I’m not saying don’t chase money, I’m just saying with money comes problems. People wey get am no go tell una the truth cuz they want to feel superior."