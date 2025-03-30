Why I haven’t rested since my debut album – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up about how hard he works on his music, revealing that he has not taken a rest since he released his debut album.

The Afrobeats singer, who is married to his colleague Simi, announced himself to the music industry in 2014 when he dropped his first song, ‘Sade.’ It quickly became an anthem and was nominated for Best Alternative Song at the 2015 Headies.

He thereafter got signed to Olamide’s YBNL record label, where he released his debut album, ‘Gold’.

However, speaking about his relentless drive for success in the music industry, the 38-year-old singer narrated how he landed on the music scene, according to The Nation Newspaper.

He recounted, “From what I can remember, there were no examples around me of what I wanted to become. I knew there was more for me to be, and I wanted it. So when I finished secondary school, the chase began.”

He added, “I earned a degree in Art and Industrial Design at Laspotech (I know the name has changed now), but it wasn’t enough. So I learned Photography and became the ‘King of Photoshop’.

"I had multiple 9-5s, as well as freelance jobs as a graphics designer. But it wasn’t enough. I started a branding company, and clearly it wasn’t enough.”

On how things unfolded for him after his debut album's success, Adekunle Gold said no achievement he attained felt enough.

He said, “You would think I had my hands too full for music, but a lot of my income was fueling that passion that nobody really knew I had at the time. Music was always my end game. And when I got my break, you’d think that it would be enough, but it wasn’t.

“For every win I had, I was chasing 10 more. I didn’t know what it felt like to enjoy my wins. I didn’t know how to stop. And sometimes, to breathe, to be in the moment, to live, you have to pause and take a look at your wins.

“As dramatic as it sounds, I haven’t rested since the ‘Gold’ Album. Of all the people who have called me out for being too serious, Deja’s voice has been the loudest. I have made a pact with myself (the 22nd one) to relax and enjoy more, be more in the moment, to let my hair down (I cut it all off sha). I am a being, not a machine I’m supposed to be.”

Note that earlier in the interview, Adekunle Gold had spoken about how his daughter, Deja, criticised him for being overly serious.

The four-year-old had said, “Daddy, you are always serious about everything.”

Initially, the singer was defensive, saying, “No, I’m not,” but Deja was not persuaded as she insisted, “Yes, you are.”

The father of one admitted that “Her (Deja) words got me thinking; how does my four-year-old know to say this? It felt like my daughter was telling me to live a little. Many people have thrown my seriousness in my face over the years, and I have not taken it very seriously (pun intended). But to hear my daughter echo the same sentiment to me, unprovoked, it made me wonder.”

Attempting to rationalise why he’s the way he is, the singer recalled his family background, a conventional African household where discipline was strict and laughter was rare. His father was a strict man. Hence, no room for levity.