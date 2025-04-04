Why don't you kneel to serve me? - Daniel Etim-Effiong asks wife Toyosi

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has opened up about a rather controversial conversation: cultural expectations in marriage and he questioned why his wife, Toyosi, does not kneel to serve him.

In a lighthearted conversation on their podcast, the actor recalled their traditional wedding, where Toyosi knelt to serve him cake, and wondered why she had never done so since.

He asked, "Why can't you kneel down and serve me? You know when we did our traditional wedding, you knelt down to give me cake. So why haven't you ever done that since after our marriage? let's talk about that."

Toyosi, in response, pointed out that Daniel had never knelt for her since he asked for her hand in marriage. Then he countered, stressing that customarily men should not kneel before their women.

I haven't done that since proposing because traditionally the man shouldn't be kneeling. I'm your lord and you fail to recognise that, I'm your husbandman. But yeah, what role does culture play in a relationship? How positive is culture in a relationship?

Toyosi countered, stressing that kneeling is not a part of Daniel’s Efik culture, wondering where the longing came from.

Toyosi replied, "It's funny for us because women don't kneel in your culture, the Efik culture, so it's not like it's something you grew up seeing and longing for your wife to kneel sort of thing."