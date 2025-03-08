VIDEO: My name is Regina Daniels - Actress drops 'Nwoko' amid separation rumours

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has further stirred rumours of her separation from billionaire husband Ned Nwoko with how she chose to introduce herself in a new video.

Rumours have been spreading about a marital rift between the couple over the past few weeks, with the actress herself appearing to be adding fuel to the fire with some of her actions.

The latest of such action came in a video the actress posted on her Instagram, where she introduced herself as Regina Daniels, leaving out her husband’s name, Nwoko.

In the video, Regina boldly displays the beauty of Anioma culture through her apparel line, Regae Official.

She modeled several gorgeous ensembles from the apparel line, which are made from luxurious Akwaocha lace. She oozed elegance, as fans have come to expect from her.

However, the luxury and elegance were overshadowed by how she elected to introduce herself to fans in the video.

She addressed herself using only her maiden name, a move that appeared both deliberate and defiant.

She said, “My people, I greet you all. My name is Regina Daniels. I am from Anioma.”

The husband, Ned Nwoko, has since responded to the video and even shared it.

In his response, he praised Regina for projecting the culture and tradition of her place.

However, he seized the opportunity to make a case for the creation of an Anioma state, saying the move is not just about creating a political state but about projecting the culture and tradition that the Anioma people exemplify.

He wrote, “This is UGEGBE ANIOMA taking Anioma culture and Tradition to the next level.

“Anioma state will not just be a political state. It will be about the culture, tradition and what the people exemplifies.