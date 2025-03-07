Toyosi Etim-Effiong breaks silence on husband’s on-screen kiss controversy

Toyosi Etim-Effiong has finally broken her silence on the controversial kiss between her husband, Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong and co-star Bolaji Ogunmola in the promotional clip for their movie.

On January 9, 2025, the promotional video for the romantic movie Summer Rain was released on social media, and in the 5-second clip, Daniel was seen kissing his co-star. The singular action sparked reactions from social media users who expressed their disapproval of the kiss and highlighted his marriage to Toyosi. She quickly became a trending topic across social media, with many weighing in on the situation, claiming that he cheated on her; however, she stayed silent.

Now in March 2025, the businesswoman has spoken on it, in the pilot episode of her talk show; stressing that she was not bothered by the kiss.

Narrating how she came across the controversial promotional clip, she explained, "I didn't even know about the discourse because I don't go to those places. When I got a Google alert and someone was saying, 'check on Toyosi's mental health,' I was like, 'what is it now?'"

When you or Bolaji sent it, it was like watching a movie; that's it. It wasn't me watching my husband; it's me watching a movie and that's what these people don't get. When you're on screen, I don't see Daniel; I just want to have a good time. How many times have I given you criticism like 'this movie was not sweet.'

She also dispelled assumptions that she closely monitors her husband's roles or co-stars, clarifying that does not get upset by anything he does on screen.