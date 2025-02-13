Thank you for loving my daughter - Iyabo Ojo to Juma Jux

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has publicly expressed her joy and gratitude to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux for his love and commitment to her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, whom he recently married.
In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram on February 13, 2024, a day after Juma Jux proposed to Priscilla again, Iyabo Ojo reflected on her journey as a mother, acknowledging the challenges she has faced and the faith that has carried her through.
Years ago, I'd say, 'You'll pass through tunnels, but have faith; there's light ahead.' I was preaching to myself, building my own faith. And I'm glad that many of you, especially single mothers, have found hope and inspiration in my journey.
She described Juma Jux as more than just a son-in-law, calling him “MY SON” and appreciating him for loving Priscilla.
Today, I'm proud to say that my faith has been rewarded. I thank God for bringing an amazing son, @juma_jux, into our family. You're not just a son-in-law; you're MY SON. Thank you for loving my daughter, Priscilla, and for being an incredible man.
She went on to shower praises on her daughter, expressing immense pride in Priscilla's achievements.
@its.priscy , my adorable daughter, I'm so surper proud of you for making me proud. Thank you for being an amazing and wonderful daughter. Your new home is blessed, and your children shall make you proud too my jewel of inestimable value ❤️
The actress also extended her gratitude to all the well wishers and supporters, praying for them as well.
To everyone who is happy for us, I thank you for celebrating with us. May joy and happiness never cease in your homes. May you witness greatness and mighty things in your children's lives. And when they celebrate, may you not be found wanting.❤️
Her post of gratitude comes amid the ongoing wedding celebrations between the happy pair.