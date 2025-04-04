Sex workers are downplaying the value of hard work - Actress Lolo

Nollywood actress Lolo has shared her stance on the number of women publicly embracing sex work, stating that they are devaluing hard work for money.
On the latest episode of the In My Opinion podcast, Lolo expressed her concerns about how openly some women discuss making money through sex work and flaunting their wealth, which she believes sends the wrong message to young people striving to succeed through legitimate means.
If you can blatantly come out and say you are a sex worker, you asked someone for money, and I got it and bought a car… And when you told me she bought a house, she bought this, what do you think every other average person would look at?
She argued that the growing acceptance of sex work is diminishing the importance of hard work and effort.
Sex workers are downplaying the value of hard work. They are downplaying the value of sweating, of growing something, of doing legitimate work. I keep telling women in my circle that your body is not a shop. Maybe, I belong to an extinct or slowly dying generation.
But for somebody to blatantly come out and say this is what I do for money, I’m beginning to rethink many things, okay, society has lost its sense of shame. Then let’s just make it a legitimate thing.
Lolo also noted that as sex work becomes more openly discussed, it may eventually become a fully legitimised profession.
Some of them would even tell you they don't kill anybody, 'my body my choice ' so if this has become a thing, the time for legitimising it is coming close.
So the same way people can call themselves bankers and oil workers, you can totally say you're a sex worker. Gone are the days when there was nothing to show for it, now if you see the way these ladies live ehn.