Regina Daniels returns to Instagram; Ned noticeably missing from her page

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has finally returned to Instagram after deactivating it for over a week. However, Nigerians have noticed something different: the pictures of her husband, Ned Nwoko, are missing.

On February 28, 2025, Regina's Instagram page became discoverable once again, to the joy of her fans. She posted a stunning video in a short wite gown, strutting for the camera with the caption, "Even for convoy I Dey with my google map 📌#young&accomplished !"

But within a quick scroll of her page, it was noticed that the pictures of Senator Ned were gone, save for very few.

Social media reacts

Social media users began to share their observations in the comment section, asking where the pictures went and speculating potential causes.

She has deleted everything about Ned on her page o 😂 so soon? 😢Are my the only one noticing no husband picture again 🤔

Regina removed her husband because she was pretending to be Ned's only wife in her head, but now the Morroccan woman did not give her chance.

Which game over?😁😁 the game is just getting started

Some even obseved that she had allegedly yanked the name 'Nwoko' from her Instagram bio, and asked her about it as well.

Why Nwoko no dey your name again?

Ur name come change?

This comes after the spiralling speculations that came with Nollywood actress Chika Ike's pregnancy announcement earlier this month. Rumours followed, claiming that her unborn child's father was Ned Nwoko.

People then began to pool into Regina Daniel's page with questions and speculations, prompting her to deactivate her page over the weekend. It was also noticed that Regina did not celebrate Valentine's Day, which just passed, and neither did she celebrate her husband's latest political achievement.

As a result of the spiralling speculations, social media users began to weigh in on the allegations that Ned Nwoko had taken a seventh wife over Regina. The mere idea of that led to tons of reactions across social media, with many asserting that the actress deactivated her Instagram page out of anger.