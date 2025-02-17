Regina Daniels deactivates Instagram account amid marriage crisis rumours

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has deactivated her Instagram page amid ongoing reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko is welcoming a child with yet another woman.

After Nollywood actress Chika Ike announced her pregnancy, rumors began to circulate on social media that her unborn child's father is a renowned politician known for polygamy. The speculations also claimed that Ike's alleged baby daddy is already married to a Nollywood actress, further giving social media users reasons to look at Ned Nwoko's direction.

Soon people began to pool into Regina Daniel's page with questions and speculations, prompting her to deactivate her page over the weekend. It was also noticed that Regina did not celebrate Valentine's Day, which just passed, and neither did she celebrate her husband's latest political achievement.

As a result of the spiralling speculations, social media users began to weigh in on the allegations that Ned Nwoko had taken a seventh wife over Regina.

See reactions below:

But why is Regina surprised? How did she come in ?She’s not in the position to get agree , she knows who she married na

There is truth in any allegedly...where are all the tappers

Chika has been dating Ned even before he married Regina ✌️ apparently, rumors have it that , ned was supposed to marry her years ago because he needed an influential actress to gain publicity but Chika refused to marry him because of the swearing and oath taking involved in the marriage process. So why is Regina agree ? Dem still Dey jealous for polygamy? 😂😂

How can wife no 6 be upset about wife no 7, when wife no 5 didn't go crazy ?😂😂 Oh she taught she would be the last trophy wife? Awwww laughing 😂

But she met other women there, it shouldn’t be a problem for her.