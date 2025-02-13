Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux proposes to her for a second time

A few days after their first wedding ceremony, Nigerian socialite Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux, popped the big question again at a surprise dinner in Lagos.

The Tanzanian singer proposed to her in an intimate gathering of her friends and family on February 12, 2025, reconfessing his dedication to loving her forever. He shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram, showing how a blindfolded Priscilla was led to a rooftop where her loved ones sat awaiting her arrival.

His caption read, "Baby I’m proposing to you a second time, but this time in front of your family and dearest friends and with a ring twice the size 💎 💍I love you with everything in me and I can’t wait to spend forever with you my love ❤️"

Priscilla also took to her Instagram to express her gratitude to all her supporters for the love shown to herself and her husband.

"THANK YOUUU EVERYONE FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT YOU’VE GIVEN ME SO FAR, I FEEL SO LOVED 🥹🤍 I ALSO WANT TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU TO MY HUSBAND FOR THIS MASSIVE RING @juma_jux 💎x2 #JP2025 is a movie and we’re just getting started! You either subscribe or unsubscribe 😜💍," she wrote.